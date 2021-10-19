DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Each time she shares her story, Jessica Gilbert relives some of the most harrowing moments of her life.
"It is unfathomable to think that not too long ago that I was in the worst situation of my life," she said.
But her reflection isn't focused on the trauma, but rather who she has become because of it.
"I feel a sense of relief," Gilbert said.
About a year ago, Gilbert left an abusive relationship with her young son in tow.
"I wasn't fighting for myself, but for the child I brought into this world," she said. "Between the courts and the domestic violence, I had been beaten down so much. It was nice to finally have a voice and to be heard."
Gilbert found that voice at Dove Inc. in Decatur. The organization serves five counties (Macon, DeWitt, Moultrie, Shelby and Piatt) and specializes in helping victims of domestic abuse seek shelter, get representation in court and process the emotional toll abuse takes on their minds.
"Last year, just our program served 699 adults," said domestic violence program director Teri Ducy. "We helped in 377 orders of protection. Those are the ones we know about."
Ducy has been helping victims for decades. While she appreciates October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, she knows this isn't just an October issue.
"The sad reality is domestic violence occurs every single day of every week of every month all year long," she said.
There are several ways friends and family can support survivors and victims still going through abuse. Talking, attending awareness events and advocating are all great steps. But the number one key is if a loved one sees something, they need to say something.
"They think it's not their business or they think 'I don't want to get involved with that,' but you might be saving someone's life," Ducy said.
Gilbert's parents saved hers by taking her to Dove. That simple act set her on a completely different path.
"I have a clear head," she said. "I am courageous now. I am a strong woman. I feel beautiful again...Everyone on planet Earth deserves to be loved, deserves to be cared for and deserves to be safe. We need to focus on domestic violence year round instead of just 31 days."
If you or a loved one need help leaving an abusive relationship, call Dove at (217) 428-6616 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-SAFE. More resources can be found on Dove's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.