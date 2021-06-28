MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - Former President Donald Trump mailed a letter to the family of fallen Champaign officer Chris Oberheim.
The letter began by saying America would never forget Oberheim's "courage, commitment and bravery." The former president went on to say some positive words about law enforcement.
"The men and women of law enforcement are steadfast reminders of the true source of American greatness and glory," Trump said. "They honorably uphold their oath to protect and serve their community and our country each day - even in the face of unimaginable danger."
Trump said Chris Oberheim will "always be remembered for his last full measure of devotion as a true American hero."
"Melania and I pray that God's grace grants you, Avery, Addison, Aubrey and Hannah continued peace and comfort," the former president said in closing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.