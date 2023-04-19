BATAVIA, OH. (WAND) - This weekend's doubleheader at Tri-City Speedway and Macon Speedway has been cancelled due to weather.
The forecast for rain on Thursday and Friday, followed by extremely cold temperatures on Saturday forced track and Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series officials to cancel.
With no suitable make-up dates, neither event will be rescheduled.
“We’ve been in constant communication with both venues all week continuously evaluating the situation. Unfortunately, the weather just isn’t in our favor this weekend,” said Series Director Rick Schwallie. “These decisions are never easy, however with the forecast for rain and temperatures falling to the low 40’s at race time on Saturday, we all agree this is in the best interest of our fans and race teams.”
The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is now focusing on a Northeast tripleheader. The tour will make its inaugural appearance at Georgetown (Del.) Speedway on Friday, April 28 for the Melvin L. Joseph Memorial. From there, teams head west for the annual Conococheague 50 at Hagerstown (Md.) Speedway. The Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway finish the weekend on Sunday, April 30 with the Battle in The Borough.
Macon Speedway's next event will be Saturday, April 29.
