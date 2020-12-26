VILLA GROVE, III (WAND) - A U.S soldier making it home just in time for Christmas, making his mom's Christmas wish come true.
Reece Beesley enlisted in the U.S. Army early this year. He is stationed in Fort Jackson, South Carolina. He was not able to come home for Thanksgiving, so he was determined to make it home for Christmas.
"When he walked through the walkway and here he was in his uniform and you know, seemed 6 inches taller and just head back and shoulders back and just proud. It did my heart good but also made me cry." His mom, Kari Beesley says about seeing him come through the airport doors.
Reece says being with his family is all he wanted, saying they have helped him through his transition to the Army. "It means a lot because I really needed some time with my family. My family has helped me out a lot with getting through it because it's very difficult but its worth it."
Kari says she wanted Reece home for their family Christmas traditions, "they love their stocking, that's their favorite thing." Kari says having Reece home completes her heart.
"It's just a piece of my house, I woke up the first night he was home and I was like okay. Everything is good." Kari says being proud of Reece is an understatement.
"It makes me very proud, makes me proud and very happy that he is able to do that for other people."
Reece will go back for Basic Training in January, hoping to come back later next year to be with family again.
