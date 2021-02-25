SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An estimated 40 people suffered food poisoning out of an Arby's restaurant in Springfield.
Sangamon County spokesman Jeff Wilhite confirmed to WAND News the cases of food poisoning are from an Arby's at 3009 S. Dirksen Parkway. Calls came in late in the week of Feb. 15 and over the weekend.
Officials with the restaurant closed it for a deep cleaning. The business is back open.
Sangamon County health officials are investigating what caused the food poisoning to happen. Wilhite said he's not sure of how long the investigation will take.
He said no other food poisoning cases have been reported at other restaurants at this time.
