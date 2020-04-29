DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools will be recognizing National School Lunch Hero Day on Friday, May 1.
"Now, more than ever, school nutrition staff deserve our gratitude and appreciations," DPS said.
Aramark's staff have delivered more than 65,000 free meals to Decatur students while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On May 1, DPS will honor those who have stepped up to keep students fed during this time.
Students and families are encouraged to show their appreciation when they pick up their meals by:
- Making thank you cards to drop off at meal pick up sites
- Designing appreciation posters
- Having students dress up as their favorite superhero while picking up meals
- Decorate vehicles for meal pick up
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.