DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- During a heated Decatur School Board meeting Tuesday, some board members said its time to reconsider a plan to build a new Dennis Lab campus in Lincoln Park. This comes after weeks of outcry from neighbors, teachers at other DPS61 schools and advocates.
"How dare you say that my opinion on Lincoln Park does not matter," one Lincoln Park neighbor said in the board meeting Tuesday night.
Neighbors of Lincoln Park are now demanding answers about the district's plan to build on a portion of the park.
"Nobody has answered any of our questions," Mark Tyus said.
"I find it extremely disrespectful to every single resident here," Eva Cuchera added.
"Please, please, please share some of those options with us," Jerome Pells told the board.
DPS61 was able to fast track the project thanks to a waiver from the state legislature, allowing the board to skip a referendum vote, because covid money would be used to build the new school.
"Allowing the September 30th deadline to essentially bypass a normal thorough process for determining the merits of a project is troubling," another Lincoln Park neighbor shared.
Now, teachers at other Decatur schools told the board, they're feeling left behind.
"As a K-8 program, we need more space. We have a cafeteria that is being utilized, a gym that barely has enough space to do any activities in them. Almost all of our specialists are on carts due there not being enough space. We have no space for IEP meetings, for staff meetings," Tara Pitt, a teacher at the American Dreamer STEM Academy said during public comment Tuesday night.
Teachers at American Dreamer STEM Academy said their multi-million dollar renovation project was cancelled in May.
"Part of the the thing that kept me driving, part of the thing I kept telling my kids is 'wait we got approved, we're going to have this building'," Bill Miller, another teacher at American Dreamer STEM Academy added.
Teachers said it was a slap in the face to learn, weeks after their project was cancelled, that the board was planning to spend $76-million on a new campus for Dennis schools.
"I still think more discussion needs to be had. I still propose that we contact a real estate agency to work with us and find more potential sites," Board member Kevin Collins-Brown said after public comment.
Two other board members also expressed concern about the proposed Lincoln Park site.
Superintendent Rochelle Clark said the district will release documentation Wednesday, outlining other locations that were considered for the school, as well as the proposed budget for what the project may cost.
WAND News will continue following this developing story.
