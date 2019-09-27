MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A driver and a juvenile victim who were killed in a Moultrie County crash Friday have been identified.
Moultrie County Coroner Lynn Reed told WAND that 56-year-old Lori Samples and 5-year-old Tyson Mendoza died in the crash. The cause of Mendoza's death was blunt force trauma. The cause of Samples' death is still being determined.
The crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 800 N and IL-32, which is south of Sullivan, around 3:39 p.m. Friday. Moultrie County deputies and Illinois State Police responded.
According to police, the crash involved a school bus that was carrying 11 elementary school children including 5-year-old Mendoza and a maroon Ford Escape driven by Samples. After stopping at the CR 800 stop sign, Samples' vehicle entered the intersection, where the front of the school bus slammed into her SUV's driver's side door.
Samples and Mendoza both died in the crash and were pronounced dead at the scene.
Samples was previously a teacher at Our Lady of Lourdes in Decatur, the school said in a release that they will have counselors available Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Teresa High School.
Mendoza was a kindergarten student at Sullivan Elementary School.
In an obituary posted by the Shilling Funeral Home, family said, "Tyson was a great student, loved to learn and make new friends. Tyson’s favorite color was blue and he was interested in everything dinosaurs. He enjoyed playing outside and riding his four-wheeler. He was the sweetest and most loving little boy. "
The Sullivan school district released a statement after the bus crash:
"Support and counseling services will be provided to students in all three buildings. . We will share additional counseling details as plans are finalized.
Please keep this family and our entire school community in your thoughts and prayers."
The Sullivan School District is also offering a time for district parents to come together to support each other and share tips on how to speak to their children about the tragic incident. The meeting will be at the Sullivan Elementary School Gym at 4:30 pm on Sunday.
The school is also asking students and staff to wear blue on Monday in honor of Mendoza. The school says that was the 5-year-old's favorite color.
In a post on social media the district said "Additionally this week, the Sullivan PTO will be collecting for a memorial fund that will be donated to the family in remembrance of their loved one. This tragedy has affected us all, regardless of whether or not we knew Tyson. In times like these, we need to rely on each other and grow as a school family."