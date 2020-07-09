DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) -- People are racing back to the gym, but should do it with caution.
"Working out ... sometimes people think it's like riding a bike, (and) I'm just going to get back into it," Tracy Hewitt, personal trainer at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center, said.
But in reality, working out is the complete opposite.
"It's just like a marathon, you got to train over time instead of going hard your first day," Hewitt said.
People have been chomping at the bit to get back in the gym, but they might just be a tad eager.
"I've noticed a lot of our members coming back where they come and do a workout and they come in the next day and say, 'Oh my gosh, I'm so sore,'" Hewitt said.
After months of not being on a consistent workout schedule, it's natural to experience muscle soreness.
"You get out of your fitness routine and then it takes you a little bit to get back into it," Hewitt said.
Hewitt also said as you come back to the gym trying to put that muscle back on that you lost during the pandemic, that it's important to take your time, not do extra weight and listen to your body.
"We don't want people to overdo it. You're not going to be where you are if you went stagnant and so you have to make sure you are taking care of your body and listening to it as you build back into your routine," Hewitt said.
So the best thing you can do is find a sustainable workout plan that works for you.
"Just remember, you don't lose the 20 pounds you might've gained doesn't come off overnight, just like muscles don't get built overnight. Just be patient, be consistent, so that way you can get the results that will stay with you over time," Hewitt said.
