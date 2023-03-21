PARIS, Ill. (WAND) — Paris High School has a new health center that will cater to students and their families.
"A lot of students, unfortunately, do not have access to care. Whether it be financial, transportation resources, so we're able to provide that right here at the school," said Amber Pitts, (APRN).
Right now, community members can receive vaccines as well as physical and mental health services. Medication can also be provided on site or prescribed. With efforts to help low-income families, services are provided at no cost.
Superintendent of schools, Dr. Jeremy Larson, said this onsite center will be crucial to the community's health.
"Imagine your child is in the office and they're not feeling well. And the nurse says, 'Would you like our nurse practitioner to take a look at your child?' Right there they can diagnose your child," said Dr. Larson.
Having the services offered in school will mean shorter wait times to get access to care.
"The nice thing is they'll be able to get that care right away. As most people probably know, the wait list for mental health services is very long in the community," said Pitts. "So, we're able to step that up a little bit and help them get access much faster."
The program is funded by the Illinois Department of Public Health through the school's health center grant.
"An entire team of individuals wrap around and support them, so that those student's needs can be met," said Dr. Larson. "And there can be preventative care so that way it doesn't grow into something larger."
The district is already bringing in over 20 health professionals and social workers to join the program.
To learn more about the health center or to schedule an appointment, visit their website here.
