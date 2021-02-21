ILLINOIS (WAND)- Edward Guerra Kodatt won the appointment to fill the seat of former Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives Michael Madigan.
The decision comes after Madigan decided to resign his seat in the state legislature after 50 years in office.
Kodatt has served as an infrastructure manager for the Chicago City Council and worked closely with Alderman Marty Quinn.
He won 63% of the weighted vote.
Madigan still remains the chairman of the Illinois Democratic Party.
