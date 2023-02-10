EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND)- The Effingham Community School Unit District has canceled classes and all after school activities for February 10.
According to the Effingham Community School Facebook page, the District has been experiencing issues with the District's computer network.
The District has begun efforts to secure its network and is in contact with local agencies on how to move forward.
The District is investigating the nature, scope and cause of the computer network problem, but due to the disruption all classes and after school activities have been canceled.
