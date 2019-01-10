EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND)- Effingham Junior High School is scheduled for $11.5 million of upgrades starting this summer, under a plan approved by the district’s board of education this week.
The plan for upgrades came after the building’s ten-year Health and Life Safety Inspections and calls for replacing elements like ceilings, doors, lights and plumbing, said Assistant Superintendent Jason Fox.
“Everything in the building comes out and we put all new back in,” Fox said. “When you walk into a classroom, you’ll have new windows. No window air conditioners hanging from the windows. We’ll have central air as part of it.”
The plan also calls for new security features at the school’s entrance.
“Our goal is to create a safe vestibule where people can get in out of the weather, but they’ll be contained in an area where they can hang out, wait for their students, wait for administrators,” Fox said. “It’ll make things a lot safer for our school.”
District officials plan for the work to be done over the next three summers, Fox said.