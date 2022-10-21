EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A group in Effingham is working to save and restore the iconic Heart Theatre.
As of Summer 2022, The Heart was purchased by former Effingham native Amy Van Bergen. Van Bergen, who resides in Florida now, told WAND News she come back to the city and saw the theatre sitting empty. She asked around and found out it was for sale.
"Every time I came back into town, I would drive through town and be like, what is going on what that?"
Construction on The Heart started in 1939 and was officially opened on Jan. 25, 1940. The featured film was "His Girl Friday" starring Cary Grant, Rosalind Russell, and Ralph Bellamy. According to Heart Theatre, the admission fee to watch the film was 10 and 30 cents.
The Heart was operated by Frisina Amusement Company. The company operated the cinema, along with at least 16 other theatres in the Midwest, until the 1970s. The Heart continued operation under various owners for several decades and permanently closed in 2007.
"It was a place for people of all ages, from young to old to come and enjoy movies," said Chuck Pell, Principal with CGP Architects.
After its closure in 2007, The Heart moved through several hands before Van Bergen purchases the building. Pell said previous owners helped keep the building standing, but nothing more has been done to completely restore it.
"Its history is tied to so many things all of the people in Effingham, the people who created it, its history, and what it means for all those people over the years who went to see movies."
While Van Bergen no longer lives in central Illinois, her hope with the purchase is to donate it to a nonprofit.
"It really is a quintessential cornerstone of the community," she said. "In every painting or mural having to do with Effingham you have the large cross, The Heart Theatre, and a few other things. So, this is iconic for the community."
The group has launched an online survey asking the community what they want to see happen to the decades-old building. There is also a public feedback session taking place on Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Effingham City Hall.
