PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) - A couple of community members are sharing concerns about a demolition set for an old elementary school.
Paxton Buckley Loda Eastern Elementary School was shut down in the spring without hesitation. According to the school board, the building needed a lot of work, and it would cost more money to fix and renovate the building than it would to demolish it.
However, one man says he visited the school during that spring and didn't find anything wrong with it.
"It's not like there's anything in the building that screams demolition," said Tyger McClure.
He said students would complain about spiders and holes in the walls, but that was it.
Now, he is part of an ongoing petition that is trying to save the building.
"It stood almost 100 years and it can easily stand 100 more," said Jolen Anya Minetz, the person behind the petition.
She said she's gone to the school board meeting and no one has answered some of her questions regarding why they chose to demolish the structure. She wants to know what was wrong with the building that led to this.
Additionally, she said it's a historic landmark that she doesn't want to see removed.
She will be re-asking these questions at Wednesday's board meeting at 6.
To find out more about her efforts, visit this link.