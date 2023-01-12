DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The price of eggs has jumped 49% in the past year, more than any other grocery category, according to the consumer price index.
The average egg price jumped 49.1% in November compared with those a year earlier, according to CNBC.
Diamonds Family Restaurant Owner Buki Limani told WAND News the cost for eggs has gone up more than 200%.
"Business is good, but it's impacted our bottom line," he shared.
The Illinois Farm Bureau said poultry producers and egg-layers have been heavily impacted by Avian Flu. While the bird flu hasn't impacted Illinois' egg-layers, in other farms throughout the country egg-layers have been impacted.
"It's been a real challenge for them," said Tasha Bunting, Associated Director of Commodity and Livestock for IFB. "As migration is occurring some of the wildlife and wild bird population has kind of spread that disease to areas."
Bunting said a recent report from USDA shows supplies are starting to return to normal. She believes it's partly due to a seasonal effect, as demand naturally lets up after the holidays.
"All signs right now point to a little relief on the egg prices."
