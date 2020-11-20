CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - The State of Illinois has awarded Eastern Illinois University approximately $1 million to support the University’s role as an Illinois Innovation Network (IIN) hub.
“We’re excited to partner in this Statewide effort to move the Illinois economy forward,” said Dr. Ryan Hendrickson, dean of EIU’s Graduate School and liaison to the project. “Alongside our partners at Lake Land College, EIU stands prepared to meet the unique needs of our local workforce and to expedite Illinois’ economic recovery, especially in the wake of the 2020 pandemic and its associated short- and long-term challenges.”
Eastern Illinois University and Lake Land College joined the IIN as part of a group of strategic hubs across the State in May 2019.
The network of hubs now includes every city in Illinois with a public university presence.
Work at each hub will seek to grow its local and regional economy. Areas of specific focus will include in-demand educational and career programs like healthcare, manufacturing, entrepreneurship, food supply, and clean energy.
The IIN funding totals more than $142 million overall and will support a permanent headquarters for the Discovery Partners Institute (DPI) in Chicago as well as IIN facilities and other projects at EIU and four other Illinois public university campuses.
Funding for the network was made possible by the Rebuild Illinois Capital program. State investments were matched dollar for dollar through university, private, and philanthropic funding sources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.