SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield school district named Ridgely Elementary School's principal as its Administrator of the Year for 2022.
Ken Gilmore is the Horace Mann Administrator of the Year for District 186. He is retiring in 2022 after 35 years of working as an educator.
He will receive $500 and a crystal award as part of this honor.
Gilmore was surprised by the news Friday at the school. Ridgely had a schoolwide celebration including staff and students.
Finalists for Administrator of the Year included Karon Durrett (Student Support Services) and Cody Trigg (Southeast High School). Those finalists will each receive $250.
Horace Mann has been the sponsor for the Educator of the Year program since it was introduced in 1988. The Educator of the Year, Administrator of the Year and Rising Stars award winners are selected by an independent panel of Springfield-area community and education leaders.
