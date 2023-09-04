DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — More than a dozen local labor unions gathered in downtown Decatur to celebrate Labor Day.
The parade was organized by the Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly and the Theme was "Empower Unions: Empower Workers." Union members say it's a good way to remember the true meaning of Labor Day.
"Labor Day dates back to the 1800s when it was very important for workers hours and things like that," said Kyle Gorrell, a member of Decatur Firefighters Local 505. "They bargained a lot of stuff."
Labor Day was declared a federal holiday in 1894. At the time, groups were advocating for rights such as 8 hour work days, weekends off, and breaks during long shifts. Local 505 members say they wanted to use the parade to educate community members and children about the work that unions have done.
"Unions give us a chance to collective bargain," said Gorrell. "It gives us a chance to talk and get together and figure out what the union needs and what our members need."
Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski was the Grand Marshal of the Parade. She was excited to see so many kids present so they could learn how important labor unions are to keeping workers safe.
"The labor movement built this middle class and we have a lot of work to do to continue to try to protect the middle class which means making sure people are making good wages, good benefits, and have safe working conditions," said Budzinski. "It's all about the net generation and educating people about the importance of the movement."
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.