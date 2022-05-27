(WAND)- Covid cases are on the rise in central Illinois as we head into the holiday weekend. Champaign, Macon and Sangamon Counties are now all designed as medium-risk transmission areas.
Health officials are concerned the true number of infections may actually be much higher.
"A lot of them are being done at home, by the rapid test, so we don't get those reported. Our assumption is if we're getting about 100 cases reported a day, then about 400-500 cases are not being reported to us," Awais Vaid, the Deputy Administrator for the Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department told WAND News.
As infections spread, Vaid said now is a good time to start wearing masks again in public places.
"When they are indoor in public places they should be wearing a good quality, high quality mask. That also applies to public transportation as well," Vaid explained.
Dr. John Whyte recommended anyone flying over the holiday weekend consider their risk factors.
"Are your immuno-compromised, on cancer treatment? Or maybe you're on treatment for ulcerative colitis or rheumatoid arthritis. In those cases you want a little extra caution. So you want to bring that mask and maybe put it on if you're around people you're not familiar with, or if there's too many," Dr. Whyte, the Chief Medical Officer for Web MD told WAND News.
Doctors said you may not need to cancel your Memorial Day plans, as long as you take precautions like masking and testing.
"They [rapid at-home tests] come in handy when you have to travel- either before you go or when you come back. So I've always been packing at least one in my suitcase," Dr. Whyte explained.
Health experts said your best bet to stay out the hospital-- is still getting vaccinated and boosted.
"For individuals who are 50 and older, the CDC did recommend a booster as well. For individuals with severe underlying health conditions who are under 50, there is also a second booster that has been approved," Vaid added.
He said boosters for those 5 to 11 years old are now available. He believes central Illinois may see a spike in cases after Memorial Day gatherings and graduations this weekend.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.