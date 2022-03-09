SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Wives of four fallen officers gathered at the Illinois State Capitol to urge senators to move a slate of bills supporting police.
Senate Bills 4152, 4153, 4154, 4155, 4156, 4157 and 4158 haven't seen much movement since they were introduced in early February by Republicans. The bills would primarily focus on funding police, specifically for hiring, retention, body cameras and community outreach. State Sen. Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet), sponsor of the bills, introduced the women and let them take the podium.
According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, nine Illinois officers died in the line of duty. Of those nine, five died by gunfire and three by felonious assault. Widows of U of I Police Lieutenant Aaron Landers, Champaign officer Chris Oberheim, Pontoon Beach officer Tyler Timmins, and Bradley Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic shared their concern for police safety in the state and their push for legislators to do more.
"We are very passionate about creating change in the wake of our heroes' deaths and we will not stop until we accomplish our goal," said Amber Oberheim.
Dee Landers, widow of Lt. Aaron Landers, shared she is also a daughter and daughter-in-law of police officers. She shared she won't be silent and will continue to push for support to protect law enforcement officers in the state.
"It is time we stand in support," she said. "It's high time that our legislators are accountable for protecting them."
The family members also delivered letters to the governor's office in the capitol building. They asked for more support from the public and called for the end "hate" of police officers.
The bills missed key Senate deadlines to pass out of the chamber, which means they appear to have died. However, Rose is confident there is still time to pass them and gather Democratic support, citing instances of passing large bills quickly near the end of session.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.