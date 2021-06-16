MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - The widow of fallen Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim wants to help build a planned recreation complex in Monticello.
During the week of June 14, Amber Oberheim talked to Monticello's city council expressing interest in a partnership to build on a 30-acre plot of land on the west side of the city, near the Allerton Public Library, The News-Gazette reports. The idea would involve her newly-created Peacemaker Project 703 foundation, created in memory of her late husband.
The land Oberheim brought up has been targeted for a recreational facility since the city purchased it in 2009.
This project has some deep personal meaning for Oberheim, who recalled conversations with Chris Oberheim where, after they purchased lottery tickets and talked about what they would do with winnings, he said he would build a softball facility, leave his job and "live happily ever after." She said making this happen would be a great way to honor his legacy.
City leaders wanted the recreation project to give people a place for local recreation, which has been lacking - but Oberheim wanted them to dream bigger.
"If we want to keep this on a recreation level, I think that's great, but I was thinking it would be a fantastic way to return to the community and provide economic stimulus in the meantime," said Oberheim, pointing out her experience logging miles and spending money on travel ball as a softball and soccer mom. "I was thinking, why couldn't we use it for a recreational purpose Monday through Thursday, and use it as an economic stimulus, if you will, for tournament travel Friday, Saturday and Sunday?"
Oberheiim believes the foundation can find corporate sponsorships to help make the project happen, based on early talks.
Mike Coon, 30-acre recreation committee chair and city council member, said the council can adjust expectations, partner with the foundation and perhaps do better than they initially thought possible.
"This changes the scope of what this can be, and helps us to maybe dream a little more than we did before," he said. "The community needs fields, needs a park, but the fact that this could also be a tournament site and a road destination to show more of Monticello, this could be much more than we imagined."
The foundation's support level for the project wasn't specified, but it would mean the city can use it as a fundraising platform, the newspaper said.
