Family upset after images appear to show care facility staff without protective gear

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A central Illinois family is expressing frustration over the care their loved one is receiving at a Decatur nursing home during the COVID-19 outbreak.
"We are trusting them with the care of those we love the most and all we are trying to do is to stop the spread,” Ellyn Binkley, who’s future mother-in-law is a resident at Fair Havens Senior Living Facility, said.
In pictures taken of her loved one, Binkley and her fiancé, James Ireland, said staff at Fair Havens can be seen not wearing personal protective equipment, or PPE.
"The masks are either pulled down around the neck, or not on at all or no gloves,” Binkley said. “I am not seeing any gloves being worn."
Binkley and Ireland told WAND that for the past several days they have watched as staff would come into their loved one’s room and care for her without the proper PPE. In an April 7 statement to WAND, Fair Havens administration told WAND “staff are wearing masks the entire time they are at work."
"We're seeing proof that it is not happening,” Binkley said. “They have the PPE apparently, because they have the masks on, but they are not wearing them properly."
Ireland’s son said he sat outside of Fair Havens Tuesday afternoon wondering what will happen to his mother.
"It is upsetting,” Ireland said. “It is really upsetting. I have taken off of work to deal with my underlying condition to stay negative and stay at home and all of a sudden you turn around and you see this happening."
Ireland’s mother is not one of the facility’s 32 positive COVID patients, and to their knowledge has not been exposed. Fair Havens has most of Macon County’s 43 cases. Ireland and Binkley worry that their loved one could be the next case.
"This could be really bad tomorrow for her,” Binkley said. “There is just no way to have a safe feeling."
As the couple remains separated from their loved one, they’re pleading with those tasked with caring for her.
"Our hope is someone will pay attention and recognize that proper protocol is not being followed,” Binkley said.
WAND reached out to Fair Havens via phone, email and Facebook several times Tuesday. They have not provided WAND with a statement.
The Macon County Health Department said it is aware of the pictures, and is monitoring the situation. The health department has also submitted the pictures Binkley and Ireland provided to the Illinois Department of Public Health who oversees the facility.
The Macon County Health Department’s Director, and Decatur Mayor Julie Wolfe-Moore both said the county has no control over the regulation of Fair Havens.