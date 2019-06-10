ROCKPORT, Ind. (WAND) – A well-known heavy metal drummer has decided to turn in his sticks and become a police officer.
Five Finger Death Punch drummer Jeremy Spencer is officially an officer with the Rockport Police Department. The decision came when he realized he wanted to go in a different direction with his life.
“You just see the impact they have on everyone’s life,” he told WFIE. “It’s so important.”
Spencer was voted “Best Drummer of 2015” by Loudwire after joining Five Finger Death Punch in 2005. He’s originally from Boonville, Ind. – a hometown he left at 19 years old.
His role with Rockport police is only part-time. His retirement from music means splitting time between Rockport and Las Vegas.