DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Everyone is feeling pain at the pump right now, but farmers are facing steep prices ahead of planting season.
"We really seen what the cost to our farmer customers is really doubled," said Mark Bauman, general manager of Central Commodity FS. They distribute fuel to farmers and they are seeing the rise in prices firsthand.
"[It's] about as high a level as we've ever seen, at least in the last, you know, few decades," said Kenny Copenbarger, liquid fuels sales manager at Morgan Distributing in Decatur.
"If we're looking at the price of a bolt fertilizer commodity last year, it's been about $500 ... a lot of those were about $1,000 a ton now," Bauman said.
These costs are directly taking away from money they could make. It comes from several sources.
"The fertilizer that helps raise that crops, a lot of that comes from overseas. So we're looking at you know, ocean freight, barge freight, truck freight, just to get it to our warehouse and from there more truck freight and these applicators that we use the spreader that it takes fuel on every step of the process," Bauman said.
