DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A jury has convicted a man who burned a young child with a hot tobacco pipe.
Jamonta Blythe, 19, burned the child out of frustration in October of 2018. His 2 ½-month-old daughter was found to have burns, bite marks and bruises on Oct. 6, leading to an investigation against him starting on Sept. 30.
Blythe admitted in intentionally burning the child during an interview with police. Sworn statements said he lit a metal tobacco pipe with a lighter, then used the pipe on the child’s skin repeatedly. The daughter had burns on her stomach, legs and feet.
He initially told investigators he tripped and fell while holding the girl, causing her to slide on the carpet. The Pediatric Resource Center determined physical abuse caused her injuries.
A jury found Blythe guilty Tuesday. He faced charges of aggravated battery to a child and aggravated domestic battery.
A sentencing hearing for Blythe is set for 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 5. His bond was revoked in court Tuesday.
He faces up to 30 years in prison for his crime.