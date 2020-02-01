(WAND) - The Food and Drug Administration approved the first treatment for children with peanut allergies.
According to the FDA peanut allergies affect nearly 1 million children in the U.S. Only one out of every five children outgrow it.
The drug is called Palforzia, but it is not a cure. Although it is a step toward reducing allergic reactions in kids ages 4 to 17.
Even when avoiding peanuts, inadvertent exposure can still happen. The pill has three phases, but it can't be used in an emergency situation like an EpiPen.
The first phase, called initial dose escalation, is consumed on a single day under the supervision of a medical professional, while up-dosing, the second phase, takes place over several months and involves 11 increased dose levels. The first dose in up-dosing would be given under a medical professional's supervision as well, just to manage any potential severe allergic reactions. After that, the drug can be taken at home, as long as everything goes smoothly. Once the 11 doses in the second phase are completed, the third and final maintenance dose would then be administered daily.