MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A deadly crash is under investigation by the Mattoon Police Department and Coles County Coroner's office.
According to MPD, the deadly crash happened near Western Avenue and South 23rd Street in Mattoon around 9 p.m.
Police say a truck hit a tree and caught fire. Neighbors called in the crash and tried to pull the male out of the truck and put out the flames.
The Mattoon Fire Department arrived on scene and put out the flames and extracted the victim from the vehicle. However, the coroner's office said he succumbed to his injuries at Sara Bush Lincoln around 9:50 p.m.
The truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
Coroner Ed Schniers identified the victim as Benjamin Harrington
MPD said they believe Harrington was driving erratically before crashing into the tree.
No other injuries were reported.
