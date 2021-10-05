DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire early Monday morning.
Fire crews were dispatched at 10:50 a.m. Monday morning to 4116 Camelot Dr. for reports of a house fire.
Upon arrival, first responding units found a home with heavy smoke coming from the edges of the roof and the back of the home.
According to officials, fire crews entered the home and found the fire was located in a bedroom and spreading into the attic.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire and clear the scene by 3:05 p.m.
No occupants were reported to be at home at the time of the fire.
Inspectors from the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating this incident, at this time the cause of the fire is considered suspicious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.