SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Fire crews respond to a structure fire in the 800 block of South 24th Street.
Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 shared to Facebook they saw heavy smoke coming from the area.
Once on the scene, crews reported the structure's roof had partially collapsed and began an initial attack.
Officials say that after checking the interior, the fire was determined to be coming from the roof's exterior.
According to authorities, the fire was extinguished, and investigators from the fire safety division have been requested to investigate.
At this time, no further information has been made available.
