DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A house fire in Decatur injured a firefighter and claimed the lives of two pets, responders said.
A Wednesday night press release said crews came to 1625 W. Garfield Ave. at 5:10 p.m., when they found a 1 1/2 story wood-frame residence fully involved. They said heavy fire could be seen blowing out of openings on all sides of the structure.
Firefighters said the fire under control in about 40 minutes, but extensive overhaul operations were conducted because the house was "completely full of various items". They remained on the scene for over three hours.
A firefighter fell through a hole in the floor and suffered an ankle injury. He was released after treatment at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital. A cat and dog died in the fire.
One adult was relocated in the aftermath of the fire.
The Decatur Fire Department Investigations Bureau is working on figuring out what caused the fire to start.