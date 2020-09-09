DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Officials in multiple western states are battling more than seven-dozen wildfires across 13 states, including in Colorado.
Among one of those fires is the Cameron Peak Fire near Red Feathers Lake, Colorado. The fire is just 30 miles from a former Decatur resident’s home.
"It is heartbreaking,” Kristin Zacheis-Wimmer said. “It is sad."
Zacheis-Wimmer, who used to call Decatur home, has lived in Windsor, Colo. for six years now and watching the fires burn is hard for her and her husband, Dane.
"It is just fully consuming the area,” she said. "When you see the pictures of the structures that have been lost, these are homes that people have owned for a couple generations, of a cabin by a lake, and that part is really sad."
The couple is currently back in Decatur to complete the adoption of their son, Dawson.
"He is super healthy and strong and big, and it has been a great reason to be back here in Decatur,” she said"
When they return home the Cameron Peak Fire is likely to still be burning. The flames of the fire are not the immediate concern for the couple when the return, but the smoke from the fire is.
"There is definitely a little bit of concern about him not wanting to get exposed to the smoke and the bad air right now,” Dane said.
The more than 102,000-acre wildfire is sending huge plumes of thick smoke into the air and is blanketing a large area of Colorado.
"It is not like anything I have ever seen where we live, the smoke is pretty thick," Dane said.
More than 1,000 firefighters are battling the fire, which the family is thankful for as they prepare to return home, unsure of what the future of the fire holds.
"Probably going to limit the amount of walks we take with him outside," Dane said.
"It is unbelievable,” Kristin continued.
Officials say more than 14 inches of snow earlier this week helped stop the spread of the fire, but crews expect hot and dry conditions to return and spread the fire further.
Crews do not expect to have the fire contained until the end of October. It is currently 4% contained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.