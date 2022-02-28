TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) - Monical's Pizza has announced the passing of its founder, Ralph Monical.
Monical's Pizza of Tolono said Monical, who founded the company in 1959, has died. Tolono was his hometown.
A Facebook post from the restaurant said the founder's pizza "has been impacting so many people ever since" the company was created.
