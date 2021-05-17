BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (WAND) - An GoFundMe effort is underway to help people displaced in a weekend Beardstown apartment building fire.
At about 8:40 p.m. Sunday night, crews responded to 601 E. 5th St. for the fire. They worked for over 12 hours to get the fire under control.
The fire was still considered active at 9 a.m. Monday, with parts of the building left inaccessible due to damage. Fire crews and city leaders were assessing the building for damage at that time. Responders and city officials were looking at possible demolition options to extinguish the fire that was remaining.
Beardstown police said three firefighters were seriously hurt in the fire response. Two were still in the hospital Monday morning, and witnesses said one firefighter was hurt when they had to jump from the burning building.
Michelle Miller, the organizer of the GoFundMe page, said the fire destroyed the homes of 13 Beardstown residents. She said funds will go to the victims for any needs they might have after losing everything they owned. Expenditures they have might include household items, clothing, government documents and more.
People can drop off gift cards and monetary donations to St. John's Lutheran Church, located at 214 E. 6th St. in Beardstown.
