ATLANTA (WAND) – A two-section bill drafted in the Georgia General Assembly would require men 55 and older to report each and every time they ejaculate to the nearest law enforcement office.
According to HB 604, men would be required to “immediately report to the county sheriff or local law enforcement agency when such male releases sperm from his testicles.”
Five female Democratic state representatives sponsored the bill. Rep. Dar’shum Kendrick tweeted on Monday about a separate proposal but related she called the “testicular bill of rights.”
Ggggooooodddd morning! Introducing my "testicular bill of rights" legislative package. You want some regulation of bodies and choice? Done! pic.twitter.com/5E8HBRSc9l— Dar'shun Kendrick (@DarshunKendrick) March 11, 2019
The women who sponsored the bill say this bill is in response to HB 481, which would make abortion illegal in Georgia after a doctor can measure a fetus’ heartbeat, which is usually about 6 weeks into a pregnancy.