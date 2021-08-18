GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Gibson City officials released more information about where people can make donations and community resources days after heavy rains caused major flooding.
A task force from veteran-lad disaster response organization Team Rubicon became involved in damage assessment and flood clean-up for Gibson City and the surrounding area Monday. It is led by Jarrett Brown, who will coordinate with state, county and local authorities. Team Rubicon's response is expected to last until Aug. 30, with volunteers operating out of the Gibson City Fire Department. To reach their hotline, call 469-984-7993. To donate, visit their website.
Anyone in need of assistance clean-up, including drywall/carpet removal, yard cleanup and removal of damaged items, can call Team Rubicon at (469)984-7993. Those who wish to volunteer should go to New Beginnings Church, located a 107 S. Sangamon Ave., Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteers should wear long pants, work gloves and closed-toe shoes.
"There has been great progress on clean up thus far," Gibson City officials said in a Wednesday update. "Reminder, if you have any debris, please place it on the curb for pickup."
The city announced financial donations can go to the Bank of Gibson City. For more information, call the bank at (217)784-4233. Officials are developing a needs-based process for how funds will be dispersed to Gibson City residents impacted by the flooding. People can Venmo money to gibsoncityfloodrelief or make checks payable to "City of Gibson Flood Relief." Checks can be mailed to:
City of Gibson Flood Relief
804 S Sangamon Ave.
Gibson City, IL 60936
Specific needed items are being accepted for donations at Gibson City Bible Church from 1-4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. The only items accepted at this time are:
- Work gloves
- Brooms
- Mops
- Box fans
- Squeegees
- Dehumidifiers
- DampRid
- Rubber gloves
- Flat shovels
- Dust pans
- Shop vacs
Anyone in need of donated items can pick them up at the church.
There will be a Multi-Agency Resource Center open on Saturday, Aug. 21. A MARC allows residents to access disaster-related relief services and information to help with the recovery process. Time and location information is expected to be released at a later date.
Community meals are being provided for dinner on Monday, Aug. 16 and lunch and dinner Tuesday, Aug. 17. They will be in front of Pioletti's, located at 310 N. Sangamon Ave., and Wednesday-Sunday at the Gibson City American Legion, located at 203 N. Sangamon Ave. Lunch starts at noon and dinner starts at 4 p.m.
Anyone in need of any assistance is asked to call 211 or 888-865-9903. Officials said 211 is working with community agencies and Gibson City to provide information and assistance as available.
In addition to the above resources, the state is pushing for federal aid for the area affected by flooding in Ford County. On Monday, Gov. JB Pritzker formally requested the U.S. Small Business Administration to conduct a join preliminary damage assessment in Ford County. Federal officials will work alongside local and state emergency managers to review and verify damages associated with the Aug. 12 flooding.
Assessments are tentatively scheduled to start on Aug. 18, and officials said these efforts could provide necessary documentation to support a request for federal help.
"The damage assessment is a critical step in the state's efforts to seek federal disaster assistance for residents whose homes were damaged and possessions destroyed by this devastating storm," said Pritzker. "This administration will continue to work hand-in-hand with our local, state and federal partners to ensure Illinois rebuilds stronger and more resilient."
At the direction of the governor, the State Emergency Operations Center in Springfield has been helping Ford County by providing guidance and assistance when necessary. This includes working with private and public organizations to help local government and Ford County residents, per the governor's office.
Finally, Gibson City leaders reminded the public there are people out there who will try to take advantage of those impacted by the flooding.
"Please be cautious of Facebook messages, phone calls, emails or individuals asking for information about your situation," a press release from the city said. "Do not provide payment information over the phone or prior to work being completed. People may deliberately 'spoof' information from friends, family members, and businesses. Verify businesses and individual persons information prior to providing any personal or financial information."
WAND News has attached a series of press releases from state and local officials to this story. See these documents for more information about flooding relief efforts.
