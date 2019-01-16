CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Free Harlem Globetrotters tickets are available for workers who are furloughed by the U.S. government during the partial shutdown.
Complimentary tickets are available to workers who show their valid government ID at the box office. They’ll get two tickets for the 2019 Fan Powered North American tour while supplies last. Tickets are only available during the current shutdown and seat locations vary by venue. The offer does not apply to already purchased tickets.
The tour comes to the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. The Globetrotters will visit over 250 markets in North America and 30 countries during their 93rd consecutive season.
“As the Ambassadors of Goodwill, we want to show our support to all those government workers whose paychecks, and by extension their families, are directly impacted,” Globetrotter President Howard Smith said.
Tickets for the general public can be purchased here.