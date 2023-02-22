SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A group of Republican state lawmakers are giving public schools in Illinois an “F” grade. One of the districts they point to is District 61 in Decatur.
They say while multiple governors have been giving increasing amounts of money to education, many students can’t do basic reading or math. In the case of Decatur they point to graduating students where only a small percentage of those students are proficient in reading.
“You’ve got a bunch of public schools in this state, I think Decatur, in the teens (percentage wise) can read and do math proficiently,” State Rep. Blaine Wilhour, (R) Beecher City, said at the Illinois State Capitol. “Yet some 80% are graduating.”
“We need to focus on getting those third graders up to speed reading,” stated Rep. Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur. “If you can’t read by the third grade you’re doomed. You’re doomed. You’re not going to be able to function in this society.”
Wilhour called for school choice where parents would be able to remove their children from failing schools. The legislature is currently in their Spring legislative session.
