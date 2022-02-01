CLINTON, Ill (WAND) - People are going to grocery stores in droves in central Illinois ahead of the snow expected overnight.
IGA in Clinton had many empty shelves as of noon on Tuesday. Shoppers say they are stocking up on essentials like milk, meat, eggs, and snacks in case they get snowed in.
Manager Craig Jones says this mostly happens just went there is a large amount of snow coming. Central Illinois has not gotten much snow this winter compared to other years, so a dash to the grocery store like this hasn't happened in a while.
Jones says to be patient if you are going to the grocery store ahead of the storm, because everyone else has the same idea.
