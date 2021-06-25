HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND) - Harristown has canceled a 4th of July celebration planned for Saturday, June 26 due to weather.
The event was scheduled to take place at Sangamon Valley Primary School, located at 1905 N. Meridian St. in Harristown, and was going to run from 4 p.m. to dusk.
Planned attractions included food, a DJ, games for all ages, vendors, a 50/50 raffle, a bounce house and a fireworks display at dusk.
An hour after announcing the cancellation of the celebration, Harristown officials said fireworks would be determined Saturday by the Harristown Fire Protection District. An update will be released at that time.
Another event is planned for the "near future," organizers said in a Facebook post.
