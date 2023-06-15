(WAND) — Starting this June, Heinz is launching The United States of Saucemerica (“Saucemerica”) Collection: a new, limited-edition line-up of fifty United States-inspired condiment packet designs.
Saucemerica packets are available in seven different HEINZ condiment varieties, and each packet’s unique design corresponds to one of the fifty states and its most notable dish – hello Idaho French Fries and Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds. Rolling out nationwide through the end of August, HEINZ is encouraging fans to collect as many different states’ packets as possible and upload them to www.saucemerica.com for a chance to win $500,000 worth of prizes, including a grand prize of $100,000*
“From art to coins, stamps, and more, collecting culture has become a popular practice with devoted fanbases,” says Devaang Sibal, Brand Manager, HEINZ Away from Home. “But perhaps the most unexpected collectible is the HEINZ packet. An iconic on-the-go staple, HEINZ fans everywhere collect packets in their homes, bags, and cars, to ensure they are always on hand in case of a condiment conundrum. With the Saucemerica Collection, we are excited to pay homage to this fan behavior with the unique, hometown pride-evoking designs and multiple chances for fans to win prizes.”
Saucemerica designs will be featured on HEINZ Ketchup, Yellow Mustard, Real Mayonnaise, Ranch, BBQ Sauce, Tartar Sauce, and Simply Ketchup packets. Each design draws inspiration from a beloved state food such as Maryland Crab Cake-inspired Tartar Sauce and Texas Brisket BBQ Sauce.
Illinois' design features a Chicago Dog on a Yellow Mustard packet.
Through the end of August, consumers can collect the packets at restaurants, drive-thrus, theme parks, movie theaters, stadiums, and more across the country. Participating sellers will receive a mix of states throughout the summer.
Fans who want to participate for a chance to win prizes can follow these easy steps to submit each new state packet they collect and keep track of what they’ve collected, thus far:
- Visit www.saucemerica.com and register for an account
- Log into your account and visit the Saucemerica Hub
- Click add to collection and select the state for which you want to upload your packet photo
- Upload your photo and click “send it”!
After fans submit a photo of their newest state packet, HEINZ will verify the photo, and then they will see their “Saucemerica Map” update to indicate their submission has been counted.
To learn more about the Saucemerica Collection and for full rules and regulations, please visit saucemerica.com.
- *NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES (D.C.) 18 (OR 19 FOR RESIDENTS OF AL AND NE) OR OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Promotion ends 8/31/23. For Official Rules, alternate method of entry, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, visit http://www.saucemerica.com. Sponsor: Kraft Heinz Foods Company, 200 E Randolph, Chicago, IL 60601.
