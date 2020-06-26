MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - A donation allowed a historic Monticello garden to be upgraded with new plants.
The Brick Wall Garden at Allerton Park had over 1,300 new plants put in and will be dedicated to "all who love and labor for Allerton", a press release said. The changes are happening because of a gift from Deborah and Michael Westjohn of Monticello.
The garden is the oldest of the Formal Gardens and was designed by John Borie, the same architect behind the Allerton Mansion. The garden was originally a vegetable garden that provided house occupants with fresh produce. In 2020, it contains lawns, bulbs, annual and perennial flowers, and espalier apple trees that grow against the walls.
“It includes many plants you might see in an English border-style planting,” explained Micah Putman, Allerton’s facilities supervisor. “Plants are set with a pattern in mind, but not as strict as a typical formal garden so that it doesn’t come off too monotonous. The color palette includes whites, purples, pinks, burgundy, and yellows, mainly in muted or washed-out tones to keep the feel relaxed.”
The gift from the Westjohn family funded the 1,300 new plants, 25 yards of mulch and a named endowment for the garden's long-term care and maintenance. It also spurred another individual donor, along with the University of Illinois, to fund an ADA accessible path that runs through the entire garden. The path replaces pea gravel paths with aggregate concrete.
“Endowments are more important today than ever before,” Allerton’s Director Derek Peterson stated. “We must grow reliable, long-term funding sources to continue progress, growth, and beauty.”
“We’re very excited about the installation of ADA accessible, natural-looking wide paths in front of all four long flower borders, allowing everyone safer and closer proximity to the plantings,” said Deborah Westjohn. “Since childhood it has been my favorite garden. Allerton Park is and always has been such a special place. It must be kept vibrant, thriving and renewed by investing in it for generations to enjoy.”
The public is encouraged to come and see Allerton's outdoor areas, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. A dedication event will be held at a later date, when people can gather to celebrate.
