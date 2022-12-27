TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A home is now in ruins after a house fire Monday afternoon.
Taylorville firefighters responded to a fire in Langleyville at 3:36 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the home. Those firefighters were forced to abandon any interior operations due to the high heat and low visibility.
Crews from Midland, Edinburg and Owaneco fire protection districts all assisted. Firefighters were on scene for around three hours.
In a release, the Taylorville Fire Department said everyone inside the home was able to escape. No injuries were reported among firefighters or civilians, but the home is a total loss.
Fire investigators are now searching for the cause of the fire. But as of Tuesday morning, they do not believe it's suspicious.
