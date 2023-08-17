Decatur, Ill (WAND) – New rear-seat safety tests by the Institute for Highway Safety show the Honda Accord beats our other midsize 2023 cars while its competitors struggled during the same tests.
The Honda Accord obtained a good rating while the Subaru Outback earned an acceptable rating. The Nissan Altima and Toyota Camry were only rated marginal while the Hyundai Sonata, Kia K5 and Volkswagen Jetta are rated poor after those crash tests.
The safety tests focused on rear-seat passengers during overlap front crashes.
“In most of the midsize cars tested, the rear dummy slid forward, or ‘submarined’ beneath the lap belt causing it to ride up into the pelvis onto the abdomen and increasing the risk of internal injuries,” IIHS President David Harkey said.
