SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS), which included St. John's, St. Mary's and Good Shepherd, will furlough employees during the COVID-19 crisis.
On Wednesday the hospital system released the following statement regarding their decision.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a rapid and dramatic impact on healthcare. In order to continue to serve our mission long into the future, Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) had to make significant changes in our organization which included voluntary and involuntary furloughs of our colleagues. We remain fully committed to continuously improving the lives of our patients and the communities we serve well into the future.”
HSHS has 15 hospitals between Illinois and Wisconsin and owns two Illinois based physicians groups, which include Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants and HSHS Medical Group.
It's not clear how many people will be impacted by the decision.
