CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - On Tuesday, the Housing Authority of Champaign County held a panel to discuss affordable housing.
One of the main topics discussed was affordable housing and the barriers being faced in Champaign. Even though construction costs for housing developments are remaining stagnant, housing prices themselves continue to be on the rise.
Right now, the average person makes about $10 per hour, and in order to live in most apartments in Champaign, a person should be making close to $16 per hour.
When the average cost of living, each person also have to consider the everyday expenses for food, electricity and even medical expenses.
The organization's hope is to get the government involved and find a solution to continue to have affordable housing.
Homelessness in Champaign County continues to also be an epidemic, and leaders want to be able to provide housing for those dealing with the issue.
Community leaders presented ideas for where new locations should be set. However, they need more community members to provide input so they can continue to learn how to meet those demands.