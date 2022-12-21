(WAND WEATHER)- With a Winter Storm approaching just before the holidays, many are wondering when the best time to travel is.
The National Weather Service has already issued a Winter Storm Warning for Macoupin, Montgomery, and Fayette County. Meanwhile, the rest of the WAND viewing area is under a Winter Storm Watch.
Rain is possible early Thursday morning. While typically, this would be a concern for ice, the chances to see ice form remain isolated with majority of Central Illinois expecting less than a tenth of an inch (0.1”).
As temperature continue to plummet throughout the day Thursday, the rain will transition to snow by late morning into the early afternoon.
After several hours of snow falling, the precipitation aspect of the Winter Storm ends, however, the focus then turns to the chance of blowing snow Friday and Christmas Eve (Saturday), with wind-chills approaching -30° in many cases.
Before considering heading out the door, make sure you are prepared for winter weather. Below are some things to make sure you have in your car before you begin your trip.
Finally, if you do have to travel, WAND Meteorologists suggest planning to leave Wednesday, December 21st, in afternoon/evening. If you cannot leave then, they strongly urge you to wait until Saturday and then reassess the roads. Avoid traveling at any point on Thursday and Friday.
The most important part of winter weather travel is making sure you and your family get to your destination safely. When in doubt, it is best to stay home and avoid traveling on the roads.
Meteorologist Phil Collins
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.