DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. Mary's in Decatur is experiencing a systemwide outage of clinical and administrative applications.
Providers in the hospitals and clinics are following normal downtime procedures so patient care can continue uninterrupted.
HSHS is also experiencing outages to phones and the internet.
Crews are working to restore services and to set up alternative communication.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.