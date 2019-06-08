EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Hundreds of dancers are coming together Saturday night for an inspiring cause.
Four dance studios made up of more than 200 central and southern Illinois dancers are putting on a Showcase for a Cure.
The show will raise money for teen Elizabeth Weidner. She's been dancing since she was three, and has battled cancer for years.
Though she's faced many challenges, she continues to move forward and advocate for children battling the disease.
Saturday night's show is at the Effingham Performance Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the performance starts at 6 p.m. You can purchase tickets on-site, or by clicking here.