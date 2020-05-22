SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) said they will provide free credit monitoring to all those who made Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims.
Notifications are expected to go out on Friday of those whose information may have been compromised on the site. The glitch in the system was reported over the weekend, IDES said.
The glitch could have included names, social security numbers, and street addresses associated with PUA claims. Based on the department’s investigation, it is believed that the claimant unintentionally viewed the information of a handful of other claimants and there is no indication that any personal information was, or will be, improperly used. Out of an abundance of caution, the Department will notify 32,483 claimants whose information could have been possibly viewed to ensure full transparency.
Once the department learned of the issue they worked to quickly correct it. Only one person making a claim was able to view personal information.
The free credit monitoring will be for 12 months and offered through Deloitte. A one-year membership of Experian’s IdentityWorks identity protection service is available to these claimants, at no cost. Additional information will be sent out those who may have been compromised.
Additionally, federal law entitles everyone to one free credit report per year from each of the three main credit bureaus – Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. Those interested in more information about protecting personal information are encouraged to visit the Illinois Attorney General’s website and the Federal Trade Commission’s website.
